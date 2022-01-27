Zhou Jiangyong, former party secretary of Hangzhou, was accused of aiding the “disorderly expansion of capital”. Photo: Weibo
China’s Communist Party expels ex-chief of e-commerce hub Hangzhou in corruption probe

  • Zhou Jiangyong, former party chief of Hangzhou, accused of disloyalty to the party and colluding with private companies to support their ‘disorderly expansion’
  • It comes a week after Zhou was featured in a five-part state television series about corruption

Topic |   Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
William Zheng

Updated: 8:00am, 27 Jan, 2022

