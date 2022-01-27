The Milky Way, seen from the MWA, with the star icon showing the position of the mystery object. Photo: Natasha Hurley-Walker (ICRAR/Curtin) and the GLEAM Team
Astronomers say a mystery object has been sending a radio signal from space. No, it’s not aliens
- Team in Australia and China found the object ‘in our galactic backyard’ using observations taken by a low-frequency radio telescope
- Pattern of pulses has not been seen before and they say it’s likely to be a neutron star with a very strong magnetic field or the collapsed remnant of a star
