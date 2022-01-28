President Xi Jinping visits a green coal technology company in Shanxi province on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping puts focus on ‘clean’ technologies during trip to China’s coal heartland Shanxi
- President calls for efforts to strengthen energy production and ‘accelerate green and low-carbon technological breakthroughs’
- He says it will be ‘no easy task’ to achieve peak emissions and carbon neutrality but it is ‘what we must do’
