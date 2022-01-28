President Xi Jinping visits a green coal technology company in Shanxi province on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
President Xi Jinping visits a green coal technology company in Shanxi province on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping
China /  Politics

Xi Jinping puts focus on ‘clean’ technologies during trip to China’s coal heartland Shanxi

  • President calls for efforts to strengthen energy production and ‘accelerate green and low-carbon technological breakthroughs’
  • He says it will be ‘no easy task’ to achieve peak emissions and carbon neutrality but it is ‘what we must do’

Topic |   Xi Jinping
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 3:05pm, 28 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
President Xi Jinping visits a green coal technology company in Shanxi province on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
President Xi Jinping visits a green coal technology company in Shanxi province on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE