An installation promotes the Beijing Winter Olympics at a square in Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Kyodo
Don’t let West use Xinjiang to halt China’s rise, police chief tells anti-terror conference
- China must ‘resolutely refute’ attempts to smear country over Xinjiang policy, public security minister tells counterterrorism officials
- Zhao Kezhi also calls for extra vigilance ahead of the Beijing Olympics, especially on online materials promoting terror
Topic | Xinjiang
