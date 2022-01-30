A worker prepares food supplies to be delivered to residents of a compound under lockdown in Xian, Shaanxi province, late last year. Photo: Reuters
The case against zero-Covid excesses: Chinese lawyers speak out

  • The strategy has taken a financial and psychological toll on people and they should be compensated, Peking University law professor says
  • In some cases, enforcement of preventive measures has reached ridiculous levels, lawyer says

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 12:30pm, 30 Jan, 2022

