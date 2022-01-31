The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China in its annual report says its members face increasing threats. Photo: AFP
China puts ‘unprecedented’ pressure on foreign journalists: press group
- Legal threats, online trolls and dwindling numbers are changing the risk landscape in unfamiliar ways, according to FCCC annual report
- Member survey finds news organisations are developing exit plans in the face of state-backed attacks
Topic | Censorship
