The design community in China will find it easier to protect and bring their designs out of China, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization. Photo: Shutterstock
China signs up for treaty to protect industrial design IP
- UN agency chief says designers will be able to safeguard their work inside and outside the country
- Agreement will come into force in May and streamline registration of intellectual property
Topic | Intellectual property in China
