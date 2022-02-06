The Winter Olympics is being held within a “closed loop” to prevent spread of the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Winter Olympics Covid-19 cases down but ‘big challenges for Games organisers’

  • Just 10 new cases detected within the event’s bubble, including six among athletes and team officials
  • Complaints about food prompt South Korean committee to cater for their athletes

Holly Chik
Updated: 5:23pm, 6 Feb, 2022

