Chinese athletes Dinigeer Yilamujian and Zhao Jiawen light the cauldron during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, on February 4 in Beijing. Photo: AP
UN chief urges China to allow ‘credible’ Xinjiang visit by rights envoy
- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres meets Chinese President Xi Jinping and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics
- UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet’s office said earlier talks were under way for a possible trip to Xinjiang in the first half of 2022
Topic | Xinjiang
