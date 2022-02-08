Peng Shuai, whose whereabouts and well-being have drawn international concern, watches the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Peng Shuai, whose whereabouts and well-being have drawn international concern, watches the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Peng Shuai spotted at Beijing Winter Olympics watching compatriot win gold

  • Tennis player watches Eileen Gu triumph in the freeski big air competition
  • Women’s Tennis Association repeats concerns after Peng told French newspaper she had not made her allegation of sexual assault against a former vice-premier

Topic |   Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:08pm, 8 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Peng Shuai, whose whereabouts and well-being have drawn international concern, watches the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Peng Shuai, whose whereabouts and well-being have drawn international concern, watches the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE