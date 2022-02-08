Peng Shuai, whose whereabouts and well-being have drawn international concern, watches the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Peng Shuai spotted at Beijing Winter Olympics watching compatriot win gold
- Tennis player watches Eileen Gu triumph in the freeski big air competition
- Women’s Tennis Association repeats concerns after Peng told French newspaper she had not made her allegation of sexual assault against a former vice-premier
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
