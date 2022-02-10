Cai Esheng is one of the highest ranking financial sector officials ensnared by President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption drive. Photo: Chen Xiaomei
China /  Politics

China arrests ex-deputy banking regulator on bribery charges

  • Cai Esheng, who retired in 2013, also faces charges over the abuse of power
  • He was expelled from China’s ruling Communist Party last month after being placed under a probe in July

Topic |   Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
Bloomberg
Updated: 10:04pm, 10 Feb, 2022

