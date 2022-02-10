Cai Esheng is one of the highest ranking financial sector officials ensnared by President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption drive. Photo: Chen Xiaomei
China arrests ex-deputy banking regulator on bribery charges
- Cai Esheng, who retired in 2013, also faces charges over the abuse of power
- He was expelled from China’s ruling Communist Party last month after being placed under a probe in July
