China’s family planning agency will introduce public health programmes to encourage people to have more children. Photo: AFP
China’s family planning agency says it will ‘intervene’ in abortions for unmarried women, teens
- It aims to ‘improve reproductive health’ and will set up a task force for education and communication projects, according to plan outlining key initiatives for the year
- Association will also roll out pilot public health programmes to encourage Chinese to have more than one child, as it tries to reverse declining birth rates
Topic | Lunar
China’s family planning agency will introduce public health programmes to encourage people to have more children. Photo: AFP