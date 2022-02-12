The Greater Bay Area plan covers nine cities in Guangdong province as well as Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Martin Chan
The Greater Bay Area plan covers nine cities in Guangdong province as well as Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Martin Chan
China /  Politics

Push from the top to make 2022 the year of Greater Bay Area integration

  • Guangdong Communist Party chief urges cadres to strengthen innovation and education ties with Hong Kong and Macau
  • Qianhai and Hengqin to get priority in cooperation with the special administrative regions

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 9:00am, 12 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Greater Bay Area plan covers nine cities in Guangdong province as well as Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Martin Chan
The Greater Bay Area plan covers nine cities in Guangdong province as well as Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE