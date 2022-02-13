Taiwan is lifting a decade-old ban on food imports from five prefectures in Japan. Photo: CNA
Taiwan’s opposition KMT goes on Fukushima food ban offensive

  • Party chief seeks to rally local authorities to reject some Japanese products after island’s government lifts decade-old ban
  • Lifting the restrictions will foster public resentment, analyst says

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 12:00pm, 13 Feb, 2022

