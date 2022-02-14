The cause of an explosion which shattered a bus in Shenyang, northeastern China, is still being investigated. Photo: Handout
Rush hour mystery bus blast in China kills 1, injures 42
- Police are investigating the cause of the explosion in the northeastern city of Shenyang, a two-hour flight from Beijing
- The incident comes at a sensitive time for public security issues with the Beijing Olympics in their second week
Topic | Safety in China
