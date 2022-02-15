The Chinese government has outlined plans to push further education institutions to join the global elite. Photo: Xinhua
The universities and disciplines China aims to turn into world-beaters
- Plan from education and finance ministries lists 147 universities and 331 disciplines intended to reach ‘first-class’ standard
- The aim is for more Chinese institutions and specialisms to rank among the world’s best by 2030, and the country to be a global education power by 2035
Topic | Education in China
The Chinese government has outlined plans to push further education institutions to join the global elite. Photo: Xinhua