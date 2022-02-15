Taiwan’s domestically developed Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency use in Paraguay, an ally of the island. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Taiwan’s home-grown vaccine is approved for emergency use in Paraguay
- Medigen says phase 3 trial showed participants receiving its vaccine generated 3.7 times as many neutralising antibodies than those getting AstraZeneca
- Its jabs have been administered to 1.92 million people in Taiwan since its roll-out in August
