The video showing the woman chained to a wall by her neck provoked outrage. Photo: Hexun
2 detained in China after trying to visit woman found chained up in hut
- Police hold two women who had tried to see her at a psychiatric hospital and had displayed messages about her on their cars and on social media
- Video of the chained woman had sparked outrage and, after initial denials from the authorities, the discovery that she had been trafficked
Topic | China society
