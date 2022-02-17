The video of a woman chained to a wall has prompted petitions from alumni of elite universities. Photo: Weibo
Chinese graduates’ petitions ask central government to probe case of trafficked woman found in chains

  • The petitions by alumni of prestigious Peking and Tsinghua universities are censored on social media, along with individuals’ posts
  • They urge central authorities to hold local officials accountable and crack down on trafficking after video of woman prompts national outrage

Topic |   Human rights in China
Mimi Lau
Updated: 9:30am, 17 Feb, 2022

