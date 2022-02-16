Cross-border travellers queue at Shenzhen Bay Control Point to enter mainland China, as Hong Kong battles its fifth and worst Covid-19 wave so far. Photo: Felix Wong
Covid-19 test snares Hong Kong pair who entered mainland China illegally
- Drive to Chenzhou follows illegal boat ride into Zhuhai, but hotel wait for Covid-19 test result spells end of travel plans
- Mainland social media users highlight the irony of reverse people-smuggling as Covid-19 cases soar in Hong Kong
