Cross-border travellers queue at Shenzhen Bay Control Point to enter mainland China, as Hong Kong battles its fifth and worst Covid-19 wave so far. Photo: Felix Wong
China /  Politics

Covid-19 test snares Hong Kong pair who entered mainland China illegally

  • Drive to Chenzhou follows illegal boat ride into Zhuhai, but hotel wait for Covid-19 test result spells end of travel plans
  • Mainland social media users highlight the irony of reverse people-smuggling as Covid-19 cases soar in Hong Kong

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 9:32pm, 16 Feb, 2022

