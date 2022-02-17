Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang approved the revised penalties at a cabinet meeting on February 17. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang approved the revised penalties at a cabinet meeting on February 17. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Taiwan to slap 12-year jail terms on ‘economic spies’ leaking hi-tech know-how to mainland China

  • Move from cabinet in Taipei comes amid active poaching of hi-tech talents by mainland firms
  • Infiltration activities by the ‘red supply chain’ targeting Taiwanese industries has taken on serious proportions, spokesman says

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 5:54pm, 17 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang approved the revised penalties at a cabinet meeting on February 17. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang approved the revised penalties at a cabinet meeting on February 17. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE