President Xi Jinping’s remarks reflect growing concern in Beijing over the health crisis in Hong Kong. Photo: dpa
President Xi Jinping’s remarks reflect growing concern in Beijing over the health crisis in Hong Kong. Photo: dpa
Xi Jinping
China /  Politics

Coronavirus: why Xi Jinping’s message to Hong Kong wasn’t relayed to mainland China

  • President told local government it should ‘take all necessary measures’ to protect residents – but unusually his remarks did not appear in mainland state media
  • Instead they were reported by pro-Beijing newspapers in Hong Kong, and observers say that is to avoid stirring more public debate on the city

Topic |   Xi Jinping
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 17 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
President Xi Jinping’s remarks reflect growing concern in Beijing over the health crisis in Hong Kong. Photo: dpa
President Xi Jinping’s remarks reflect growing concern in Beijing over the health crisis in Hong Kong. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE