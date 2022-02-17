President Xi Jinping’s remarks reflect growing concern in Beijing over the health crisis in Hong Kong. Photo: dpa
Coronavirus: why Xi Jinping’s message to Hong Kong wasn’t relayed to mainland China
- President told local government it should ‘take all necessary measures’ to protect residents – but unusually his remarks did not appear in mainland state media
- Instead they were reported by pro-Beijing newspapers in Hong Kong, and observers say that is to avoid stirring more public debate on the city
Topic | Xi Jinping
