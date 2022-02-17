The video of the woman chained in a hut sparked outrage after it was posted on social media last month. Photo: hexun.com
Chinese public outcry over chained woman in video spurs provincial-level probe

  • Footage on social media of the woman chained by her neck was initially dismissed by local authorities before it emerged that she had been trafficked
  • State media says task force will conduct a comprehensive investigation, as questions persist about the woman’s identity and circumstances

Mimi Lau
Updated: 11:45pm, 17 Feb, 2022

