Increasing the income tax threshold would help lift consumer spending, according to a prominent businesswoman. Photo: AP
China should tax the rich and raise the income threshold in common prosperity push: Gree Electric chief
- Top tax bracket should be increased from 45 per cent to at least half, Dong Mingzhu says
- Minimum income thresholds should also be doubled to 10,000 yuan a month, she says
China should raise the minimum income tax threshold to boost consumption and the rich should be taxed more as the country works towards “common prosperity”, according to a prominent businesswoman.
Gree Electric Appliances chairwoman Dong Mingzhu told state broadcaster CCTV on Saturday that consumption would only pick up if there was job security.
“We have been saying that consumption is weak but how can people spend more if they don’t have any income?” Dong said.
Dong, a National People’s Congress deputy, said the national threshold for income tax should be doubled to 10,000 yuan (US$1,580) a month, a level that could help boost consumer spending power.
She said the top income-tax bracket of 45 per cent should also be raised to 50 to 55 per cent. Like the United States, China has a progressive tax system, with tax rates ranging from 3 per cent to 45 per cent.
“If you have a higher income you should pay more tax. This [revenue] would support services for the public,” she said.
China’s economy has grown despite the Covid-19 pandemic but continued outbreaks have weakened consumer demand, slowed income growth and clouded employment prospects – factors expected to weigh on consumption growth.
“We estimate that real household income growth slowed to 4 per cent year on year in the last quarter of 2021, down from 5.8 per cent year on year in the third quarter, and we expect income growth to remain modest amid weak economic momentum,” research firm Oxford Economics said in a note last week.
Dong has proposed similar tax reforms before, submitting the suggestions to the national legislature for consideration last year.
But the ideas have gained impetus with the release of President Xi Jinping’s common prosperity plan to distribute wealth more evenly.
While Dong’s views are supported by some entrepreneurs, fiscal experts argue that the tax changes could hinder the government’s efforts to expand the base of taxpayers, improve its investment climate and attract international skilled talent.
To achieve common prosperity, the central government has said it will “strengthen adjustments” in tax collection to boost revenue and reform the country’s income distribution. It has also stressed that the policy is not aimed at “robbing the rich to help the poor”.
In December, the central government said it would extend some personal income tax breaks to encourage household spending. Some of those tax breaks were expected to benefit high earners more.