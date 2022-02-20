She said the top income-tax bracket of 45 per cent should also be raised to 50 to 55 per cent. Like the United States, China has a progressive tax system, with tax rates ranging from 3 per cent to 45 per cent.

“If you have a higher income you should pay more tax. This [revenue] would support services for the public,” she said.

China’s economy has grown despite the Covid-19 pandemic but continued outbreaks have weakened consumer demand, slowed income growth and clouded employment prospects – factors expected to weigh on consumption growth.

“We estimate that real household income growth slowed to 4 per cent year on year in the last quarter of 2021, down from 5.8 per cent year on year in the third quarter, and we expect income growth to remain modest amid weak economic momentum,” research firm Oxford Economics said in a note last week.

Dong has proposed similar tax reforms before, submitting the suggestions to the national legislature for consideration last year.

But the ideas have gained impetus with the release of President Xi Jinping’s common prosperity plan to distribute wealth more evenly.

While Dong’s views are supported by some entrepreneurs, fiscal experts argue that the tax changes could hinder the government’s efforts to expand the base of taxpayers, improve its investment climate and attract international skilled talent.

To achieve common prosperity, the central government has said it will “strengthen adjustments” in tax collection to boost revenue and reform the country’s income distribution. It has also stressed that the policy is not aimed at “robbing the rich to help the poor”.