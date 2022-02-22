The plight of a woman found chained in a shed in eastern China sparked nationwide anger over women’s rights and trafficking. Photo: Weibo
China silences trafficking debate sparked by ‘chained woman’ scandal
- Academics and journalists say they have been told to stop talking about the case and some social media accounts are suspended
- Official media outlets have fallen silent on the issue since a thorough investigation was promised by provincial authorities
