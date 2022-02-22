People get tested outside a shopping mall in Beijing on Tuesday. The capital’s strict travel rules remain in place. Photo: AP
Coronavirus cases reported in more than 10 provinces across mainland China
- There were four locally acquired cases in Beijing, all of whom had attended a training session in another province
- Wuhan is again grappling with an outbreak, with another 10 Omicron infections reported – also linked to a training session
