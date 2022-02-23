Sun Deshun, the president of Citic Bank pleaded guilty to accepting bribes worth more than 979.5 million yuan (US$155 million). Photo: Handout
Sun Deshun, the president of Citic Bank pleaded guilty to accepting bribes worth more than 979.5 million yuan (US$155 million). Photo: Handout
Former president of China Citic Bank pleads guilty to accepting 1 billion yuan in bribes

  • Sun Deshun, who expressed remorse for accepting payments worth US$155 million, will be sentenced at a later date
  • His case is one of the biggest in an ongoing crackdown targeting China’s financial sector, which has seen one executive put to death

William Zheng
Updated: 4:30pm, 23 Feb, 2022

