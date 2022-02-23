Sun Deshun, the president of Citic Bank pleaded guilty to accepting bribes worth more than 979.5 million yuan (US$155 million). Photo: Handout
Former president of China Citic Bank pleads guilty to accepting 1 billion yuan in bribes
- Sun Deshun, who expressed remorse for accepting payments worth US$155 million, will be sentenced at a later date
- His case is one of the biggest in an ongoing crackdown targeting China’s financial sector, which has seen one executive put to death
Sun Deshun, the president of Citic Bank pleaded guilty to accepting bribes worth more than 979.5 million yuan (US$155 million). Photo: Handout