The plight of a woman found chained by the neck in a hut has sparked outrage across China. Photo: Weibo
China /  Politics

Officials sacked and punished over case of ‘chained woman’ in China

  • They include Communist Party chief of the county where she was found, who was removed from his post, according to government statement
  • The woman, who was brought to Jiangsu by a trafficker and twice sold as a bride, is said to be receiving treatment for a mental illness and medical care

Topic |   Human rights in China
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 6:35pm, 23 Feb, 2022

