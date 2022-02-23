The plight of a woman found chained by the neck in a hut has sparked outrage across China. Photo: Weibo
Officials sacked and punished over case of ‘chained woman’ in China
- They include Communist Party chief of the county where she was found, who was removed from his post, according to government statement
- The woman, who was brought to Jiangsu by a trafficker and twice sold as a bride, is said to be receiving treatment for a mental illness and medical care
