Footage of the woman stirred intense public anger. Photo:Weibo
China’s chained woman scandal: public anger persists as investigations, censorship ‘raise more questions’
- The efforts to draw a line under the case have seen junior officials punished and the media censored but people are continuing to ask questions
- Journalists and activists say the authorities have failed to address concerns about human trafficking or the woman’s fate
Topic | Human rights in China
Footage of the woman stirred intense public anger. Photo:Weibo