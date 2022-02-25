Footage of the woman stirred intense public anger. Photo:Weibo
China’s chained woman scandal: public anger persists as investigations, censorship ‘raise more questions’

  • The efforts to draw a line under the case have seen junior officials punished and the media censored but people are continuing to ask questions
  • Journalists and activists say the authorities have failed to address concerns about human trafficking or the woman’s fate

Updated: 9:00am, 25 Feb, 2022

