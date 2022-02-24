A video of a mother of eight chained to a wall by her neck has fired up debate in China about human trafficking, gender imbalance and the treatment of mentally ill. It has also prompted scrutiny of local authorities. Photo: hexun
Over 800 Chinese university alumni petition for transparency about probe into woman filmed chained in shed
- Jiangsu authorities issued their report from an investigation into how 44-year-old mother of eight, Xiaohuamei, came to be chained and living in cold conditions
- In addition to internet scepticism and public outrage, alumni from four prestigious institutions are calling for more information about the ‘unconvincing’ report
Topic | Human rights in China
A video of a mother of eight chained to a wall by her neck has fired up debate in China about human trafficking, gender imbalance and the treatment of mentally ill. It has also prompted scrutiny of local authorities. Photo: hexun