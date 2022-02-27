Plans to evacuate Chinese in Kyiv have been put on hold as conditions have deteriorated. Photo: Reuters
Plans to evacuate Chinese in Kyiv have been put on hold as conditions have deteriorated. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine
China /  Politics

China’s Ukraine evacuation plan on hold, with worse expected to come

  • Chinese ambassador in Kyiv says evacuees must wait until it is safe for them to go
  • Don’t antagonise local residents or take videos out of curiosity, he says

Topic |   Ukraine
Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 4:32pm, 27 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Plans to evacuate Chinese in Kyiv have been put on hold as conditions have deteriorated. Photo: Reuters
Plans to evacuate Chinese in Kyiv have been put on hold as conditions have deteriorated. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE