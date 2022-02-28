Tsai Ing-wen said it was her dury to defend Taiwanese democracy. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tsai Ing-wen promises to defend Taiwan’s democracy amid Ukraine crisis

  • The island’s president says it is her to duty to defend the island’s democracy and people must defend their rights and freedoms
  • Tsai was speaking at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of a massacre known as the ‘228 incident’ or part of the ‘White Terror’ era

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 7:33pm, 28 Feb, 2022

