Tsai Ing-wen said it was her dury to defend Taiwanese democracy. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tsai Ing-wen promises to defend Taiwan’s democracy amid Ukraine crisis
- The island’s president says it is her to duty to defend the island’s democracy and people must defend their rights and freedoms
- Tsai was speaking at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of a massacre known as the ‘228 incident’ or part of the ‘White Terror’ era
Topic | Taiwan
