Those caught giving bribes usually recieved lighter sentences that those accepting the payments. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s corruption watchdog moves to crackdown on bribe-givers
- Figures from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection say more than 5,000 people were detained for offering corrupt payments last year
- Historically, people paying bribes could expect lighter sentences than those accepting them, but now they risk being added to a blacklist
Topic | Corruption in China
