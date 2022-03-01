Those caught giving bribes usually recieved lighter sentences that those accepting the payments. Photo: Shutterstock
Those caught giving bribes usually recieved lighter sentences that those accepting the payments. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Politics

China’s corruption watchdog moves to crackdown on bribe-givers

  • Figures from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection say more than 5,000 people were detained for offering corrupt payments last year
  • Historically, people paying bribes could expect lighter sentences than those accepting them, but now they risk being added to a blacklist

Topic |   Corruption in China
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 9:00am, 1 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Those caught giving bribes usually recieved lighter sentences that those accepting the payments. Photo: Shutterstock
Those caught giving bribes usually recieved lighter sentences that those accepting the payments. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE