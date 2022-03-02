The video of a woman surnamed Yang chained to wall by her neck has sparked debate in China about human trafficking. Photo: Weibo
China launches campaign to stem trafficking of women and children after viral video exposed chained mother
- Ministry of Public Security launches year-long campaign with plan to ‘to expose and report clues related to abduction’
- ‘One million police entering ten thousand homes’ strategy suggests many officials will venture deep into communities to clearly assess the scope of the issue
