The video of a woman surnamed Yang chained to wall by her neck has sparked debate in China about human trafficking. Photo: Weibo
China launches campaign to stem trafficking of women and children after viral video exposed chained mother

  • Ministry of Public Security launches year-long campaign with plan to ‘to expose and report clues related to abduction’
  • ‘One million police entering ten thousand homes’ strategy suggests many officials will venture deep into communities to clearly assess the scope of the issue

Topic |   Human rights in China
Erika Na
Updated: 4:36pm, 2 Mar, 2022

