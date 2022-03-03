The proposal will be discussed at the annual legislative session next week. Photo: Simon Song
The proposal will be discussed at the annual legislative session next week. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Politics

‘Picking quarrels and provoking trouble’ should no longer be a crime in China, says leading lawyer

  • Activists have long complained that the vaguely defined offence is used as way of muzzling dissent
  • Zhu Zhengfu, a member of the country’s top political advisory body, says the law is too ambigious in its definition and should be scrapped ‘when the time is right’

Topic |   Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
Mimi Lau

Updated: 2:00pm, 3 Mar, 2022

