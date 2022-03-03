CPPCC spokesman Guo Weimin (second from right) called China’s pandemic control measures “relatively low-cost and effective”. Photo: Xinhua
Official defends China’s tough zero-Covid policy as showing ‘superiority’ of political system
- Spokesman for the country’s top political advisory body says pandemic controls are ‘relatively low-cost and effective’
- He also says criticism that it has disrupted global supply chains is ‘wrong’, saying it has instead ensured stability
Topic | Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
