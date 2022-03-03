CPPCC spokesman Guo Weimin (second from right) called China’s pandemic control measures “relatively low-cost and effective”. Photo: Xinhua
CPPCC spokesman Guo Weimin (second from right) called China’s pandemic control measures “relatively low-cost and effective”. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

Official defends China’s tough zero-Covid policy as showing ‘superiority’ of political system

  • Spokesman for the country’s top political advisory body says pandemic controls are ‘relatively low-cost and effective’
  • He also says criticism that it has disrupted global supply chains is ‘wrong’, saying it has instead ensured stability

Topic |   Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 10:15pm, 3 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
CPPCC spokesman Guo Weimin (second from right) called China’s pandemic control measures “relatively low-cost and effective”. Photo: Xinhua
CPPCC spokesman Guo Weimin (second from right) called China’s pandemic control measures “relatively low-cost and effective”. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE