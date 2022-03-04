Taiwan has blamed negligence during annual maintenance at a major power plant for allowing the power to go out for more than 5 million households on Thursday. Photo: CNA
Taiwanese president vows to scrutinise infrastructure after island’s mass power outage
- Tsai Ing-wen said blackout was triggered ‘by operational negligence’, highlighting problems with grid and infrastructure resilience
- Island’s main opposition party Kuomintang has called for Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua to step down
