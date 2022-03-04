The fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
‘Unprecedented challenge’: China top advisory body chief calls for unity behind Communist Party
- Wang Yang urges members to rally behind party in preparation for its national congress
- He makes no mention of Ukraine, a potentially divisive issue, analyst says
Topic | Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
