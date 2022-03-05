People dressed in period costumes keep their masks on outside the entrance to the Forbidden City in Beijing. Photo: AP
China to stick with zero-Covid policy, but the rules may be ‘refined’, premier says
- ‘Routine’ pandemic control measures to continue, Li Keqiang tells NPC, but also hints at adjustments to balance growth needs
- Hong Kong’s Covid-19 crisis could convince central leaders of the risks of easing rules too soon, observer says
Topic | Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
