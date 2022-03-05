China will “resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of women and children”, according to Premier Li Keqiang. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Two sessions’: China targets human trafficking in wake of ‘chained woman’ scandal

  • Premier says a crackdown and more support for social welfare is coming to tackle the crime
  • Li Keqiang also takes aim at bureaucratic officials who fail to address the public interest

William Zheng
Updated: 7:32pm, 5 Mar, 2022

