China will “resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of women and children”, according to Premier Li Keqiang. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Two sessions’: China targets human trafficking in wake of ‘chained woman’ scandal
- Premier says a crackdown and more support for social welfare is coming to tackle the crime
- Li Keqiang also takes aim at bureaucratic officials who fail to address the public interest
Topic | Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
China will “resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of women and children”, according to Premier Li Keqiang. Photo: EPA-EFE