President Xi Jinping told Inner Mongolian deputies that unity is the “lifeline” for all ethnic groups in China. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping calls for China’s ethnic groups to ‘stick together like pomegranate seeds’
- Speaking to Inner Mongolians at the annual legislative meeting, Chinese leader says unity is necessary to build the country
- He also tells them they have a responsibility to maintain border stability and urges coordinated efforts to control Covid-19
