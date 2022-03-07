There is no room for complacency in food security, Chinese President Xi Jinping says. Photo: Bloomberg
China can’t count on global markets for food security, Xi Jinping says

  • The rice bowls of the Chinese people must be filled with Chinese grain, Chinese president tells national advisers
  • He says the Chinese socialist system gives the country advantages, especially in contrast with the chaos in the West

Mimi Lau
Updated: 11:25am, 7 Mar, 2022

