Chief Justice Zhou Qiang delivers the top court’s work report in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s chief justice calls for death penalty for ‘cruel treatment’ of women, children and the elderly

  • Zhou Qiang says death sentence will be ‘consistently implemented against offences that seriously violate public safety and security’
  • It comes amid public fury over recently exposed human trafficking cases, including a woman found chained by the neck in a hut

Topic |   Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
Mimi Lau
Updated: 6:30pm, 8 Mar, 2022

