In mainland China, the labour participation rate was estimated at 61 per cent for women in 2020, and 74.5 per cent for men. Photo: AFP
In mainland China, the labour participation rate was estimated at 61 per cent for women in 2020, and 74.5 per cent for men. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

Explainer |
Gender equality at work: how do Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore and others compare?

  • Around the world, the proportion of women in the workforce is lower than for men
  • Parental leave, pay and protections against harassment also give an idea of progress

Topic |   International Women's Day
Melissa Zhu
Melissa Zhu

Updated: 8:15pm, 8 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
In mainland China, the labour participation rate was estimated at 61 per cent for women in 2020, and 74.5 per cent for men. Photo: AFP
In mainland China, the labour participation rate was estimated at 61 per cent for women in 2020, and 74.5 per cent for men. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE