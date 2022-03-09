A paramilitary police officer stands guard outside the Great Hall of the People before the second plenary session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
‘Two sessions’ 2022: amid tension in Taiwan Strait, senior Beijing adviser proposes reunification law
- While existing Anti-Secession Law is seen as playing important role curbing attempts at Taiwan independence, a new law is needed, says Zhang Lianqi
- ‘Conditions are becoming ripe to promote the reunification of the motherland by legal means, whether in a peaceful way or not,’ Zhang told Global Times
Topic | Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
