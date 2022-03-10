A message of support for Ukraine outside the Canadian embassy in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Chinese critics of Russian attack on Ukraine frightened to speak out
- Most posts on Chinese social media have expressed support for Vladimir Putin, but many dissenters feel they can’t say what they think
- Studies have shown that most people do not discuss politics on social media and one academic pointed out that it tends to amplify the most chauvinistic voices
