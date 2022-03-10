A message of support for Ukraine outside the Canadian embassy in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
China /  Politics

Chinese critics of Russian attack on Ukraine frightened to speak out

  • Most posts on Chinese social media have expressed support for Vladimir Putin, but many dissenters feel they can’t say what they think
  • Studies have shown that most people do not discuss politics on social media and one academic pointed out that it tends to amplify the most chauvinistic voices

Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 11:06am, 10 Mar, 2022

