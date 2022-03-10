After a two-year investigation, Yunnan’s anti-graft watchdog found that Jiang Runsheng “did not use his position, power and influence to seek illegal interests”. Photo: Weibo
Former Chinese cadre cleared of wrongdoing after taking up executive job at vaccine maker
- Yunnan’s anti-corruption watchdog said Jiang Runsheng had not violated the employment rules after he left medical university and government position
- Observer says decision suggests there may be some leeway to retain senior talent amid a crackdown on ‘revolving door’ between the public and private sector
