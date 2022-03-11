INTRODUCTION

This year’s “two sessions” were shortened to six-and-a-half days because of Covid-19, and any comments from Li about Hong Kong’s current outbreak, and the growing controversy over the “dynamic zero” strategy and the city’s mass testing plans, will be closely scrutinised.

Ukraine also looms large over proceedings with the wider world wanting to know more about China’s position. While the government work report did not mention the war, the foreign minister faced repeated questions about the conflict on Monday and any remarks on the issue from Li will attract great attention.

The other major issue to note is what Li says about China’s 5.5 per cent GDP growth target – a figure many economists believe is too high given the likely impact of the Ukraine crisis on the world economy.

Follow our live coverage of the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s briefing session as it unfolds.