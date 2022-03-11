China’s Premier Li Keqiang has indicated he would be stepping down next year. Photo: AFP
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang highlights his caring side as he bows out

  • Unlike his predecessors, there was no grand gesture in his last big set piece, instead there was an emphasis on his efforts to protect people’s livelihoods
  • Li steered clear of controversy in his final press conference, but focused on the plight of trafficked women, migrant workers, and delivery drivers

Josephine Ma in Hong Kongand Guo Rui in Guangzhou

