China’s Premier Li Keqiang has indicated he would be stepping down next year. Photo: AFP
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang highlights his caring side as he bows out
- Unlike his predecessors, there was no grand gesture in his last big set piece, instead there was an emphasis on his efforts to protect people’s livelihoods
- Li steered clear of controversy in his final press conference, but focused on the plight of trafficked women, migrant workers, and delivery drivers
