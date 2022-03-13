Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the closing session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, on March 10. China holds two major annual political meetings, The National People’s Congress (NPC) and the CPPCC, known as ‘Lianghui’ or ‘Two Sessions’. Photo: EPA-EFE
The more things change, the more China’s Xi Jinping focuses on stability

  • China’s president projects stability in a ‘turbulent era’ as he is about to start a third term as the Communist Party’s head
  • Xi signalled assurance to the coal and agricultural sectors and contrasted the ‘orderly governance of China’ with ‘the chaos of the West’

Jun Mai
Updated: 4:00pm, 13 Mar, 2022

